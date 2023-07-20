DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — How much would you pay for the beloved Big Mac?

According to McCheapest — a website that tracks the price of a Big Mac at every McDonald’s location across the country — the cost of a Big Mac at the Interstate 95 rest stop in Darien is about $8. With a combo meal, that price rises to almost $19.

The Big Mac prices aren’t the only steep menu items; the rest stop McDonald’s also charges more than $10 for a McCrispy sandwich, $18 for a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, and $22 for a 10-piece McNuggets meal. While a cheeseburger is usually found on the $1 menu, the fast-food restaurant is charging $17 for two.

One user shared a photo of the menu prices, which has since gone viral.

Another use shared a picture of their receipt from April, where a few combo meals costs a total of about $75.

This is one of the most expensive McDonald’s in America, alongside the McDonald’s on the I-90 Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee, Mass., which comes out to $8.29. In Oklahoma, the same Big Mac is $3.50.

According to the company’s website, McDonald’s allows its franchises to set their own prices on menu items.

Fairfield County’s coastal town of Darien, which has a median income of $250,000, is the wealthiest town in the state, according to PropertyClub.

WTNH reached out to the franchise on Interstate 95, which confirmed the prices.