(WFLA) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke called out Texas Governor Greg Abbot Wednesday during a news conference updating the public on a deadly elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

During the conference, O’Rourke can be seen approaching the stage where he claimed Governor Abbot had not done enough to prevent the senseless shooting.

“You are doing nothing, you are all doing nothing,” O’Rourke can be heard saying as he pointed to Governor Abbot and several other state and local officials.

One man can be heard firing back saying, “You’re out of line and you’re an embarrassment.”

O’Rourke continued saying, “this was totally predictable and you chose not to do anything,” before the sound of angry bystanders drowned the gubernatorial candidate out.

O’Rourke was promptly escorted out of the venue by law enforcement.

