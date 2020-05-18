This day in history: Mt. St. Helens eruption 40 year anniversary

(CNN/WFLA) – Monday marks 40 years since the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.

The deadly blast did more than $1 billion in damage.

Mount St. Helens was recognized as a volcano in 1835. There have been at least four significant eruptions over the past five centuries.

The volcano is in the Cascade Mountains, nearly 100 miles south of Seattle.

