TRACY, Calif. (WFLA) — A driver in California crashed their car into a large hole in the road after they missed a sign designating that the road was closed.

“We are at a loss for words. If only there were signs and/or barricades that could have prevented this…” the California Highway Patrol posted on Facebook.

Troopers shared photos of the crash, which show the car wedged into a hole on Kasson Road.

“This can’t be real,” troopers in Tracy, California posted on Facebook.

Officials did say the person in the photos was not the driver of the car.

The California Highway Patrol warned drivers not to pass a road closure.

“If you come across a road closure, turn around, and find a different route,” troopers said.