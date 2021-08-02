Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

by: NBC News

Violent rioters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” the MPD statement said.

“Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends.”

Over 100 officers from the MPD and Capitol Police were injured defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, and counting Hashida, three have died by suicide in the subsequent months.

For more on this story visit NBC News.

