BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight Tuesday before they fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise.

Witnesses captured the incident on video which was the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.

Luxury Jewels Company President Peter Sedghi told NBC4 he lost several millions of dollars worth of merchandise.

Beverly Hills police said additional patrols and other measures were instituted in the area. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said robberies citywide were up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021.