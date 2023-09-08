MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis bride is experiencing a whirlwind of emotions after her car was stolen in Downtown Memphis with her wedding dress still inside less than 24 hours before her big day.

Nakeisha Green, a wedding decorator and coordinator, says that Wednesday night, bride Krystal Bridgeforth called her in distress, saying her Nissan Maxima with her $3,000 wedding dress inside, was stolen from Monroe Avenue and Second Street during her rehearsal dinner.

Photo courtesy of Camille Leigh Photography

“She had her bridal dress, marriage license, shoes everything in the car, and she stepped away for 30 minutes trying to get ready to check into the hotel and upon coming back to the location where her car was at, it was gone,” said Green.

Green says this is the second time the bride has fallen victim to the city’s surge in car thefts.

“This is not the first time, that’s the sad thing. Her car was stolen in June while I was working with her, and then it happens again on [her] wedding eve and so she was devastated,” said Green.

Green says Bridgeforth was considering driving to Nashville hours before walking down the aisle to find a new dress.

“It’s devastating. She’s been planning on this for over a year. You’ve paid for a venue, you paid for caterers, photographers, decorators such as myself, photographers,” said Green.

Thanks to social media, the bride has a new dress, and the wedding will still take place Thursday afternoon.

While unexpected, she says Bridgeforth’s “something borrowed” came in the blessing of a dress.

“Jessie Woodsen from Brookhaven Circle donated her the dress. She altered it this morning,” said Green. “It’s just a blessing from the wedding community, wedding industry, vendors, people beyond Memphis wanting to donate or provide a dress. It just worked out.”

Police are still looking for the vehicle. If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.