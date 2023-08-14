TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for a new state to call home, you might want to check out one of WalletHub’s “best states to live in.”

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on 51 key indicators and five key dimensions, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

With a score of 61.67, WalletHub named Massachusetts the best state to live in. Massachusetts was followed by New Jersey (61.48) and New Hampshire (59.32).

Florida ranked as the sixth-best state to live in, with a score of 58.81.

Here are the “best states to live in,” according to WalletHub.

Top States to Live in