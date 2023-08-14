TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for a new state to call home, you might want to check out one of WalletHub’s “best states to live in.”

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on 51 key indicators and five key dimensions, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

With a score of 61.67, WalletHub named Massachusetts the best state to live in. Massachusetts was followed by New Jersey (61.48) and New Hampshire (59.32).

Florida ranked as the sixth-best state to live in, with a score of 58.81.

Here are the “best states to live in,” according to WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub

Top States to Live in

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Affordability Economy Education & Health Quality of Life Safety 
1Massachusetts61.674411166
2New Jersey61.4848337111
3New Hampshire59.324022375
4New York59.3147282313
5Wyoming59.16101728394
6Florida58.81331417515
7Virginia58.371622141910
8Idaho58.3613726239
9Wisconsin58.35322481412
10Minnesota57.5211219832
11Iowa57.102027111620
12Maine57.0835913288
13Illinois56.8136482942
14Pennsylvania56.54303522316
15Utah56.096862741
16North Dakota55.65291153627
17Vermont55.5343434511
18Colorado54.282810101043
19Montana53.73273162937
20Kansas53.112519272226
21South Dakota52.93226314023
22Indiana52.87342303019
23Nebraska52.763126203228
24California52.53501225229
25Michigan52.091446331221
26Connecticut52.00454352013
27Maryland51.953836183414
28Washington51.5037512748
29Rhode Island51.18462319447
30Georgia51.181720401824
31North Carolina51.081831321735
32Delaware50.652138214725
33Ohio50.192349371518
34Missouri49.96429342540
35Hawaii48.75491344236
36Tennessee48.67830363338
37Texas48.56343238934
38Oregon47.984115241346
39Arizona47.622416412439
40Nevada47.563940392117
41West Virginia47.16245454322
42Kentucky46.50944424630
43Alabama46.30141464133
44South Carolina43.121234442649
45Arkansas42.04539434847
46Oklahoma41.951537493545
47Mississippi41.46750504931
48Louisiana40.431947483842
49Alaska40.304218355044
50New Mexico39.862625473150