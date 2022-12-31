(WFLA) — Planning to buy a home next year or planning to relocate to a new city?

Zillow compiled a list of the 10 best metro areas for first-time homeowners based on mortgage affordability, rent affordability, inventory-to-buyer ratio, and share of listings with a price cut.

These are:

Wichita, KS

Toledo, OH

Syracuse, NY

Akron, OH

Cleveland, OH

Tulsa, OK

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh, PA

St Louis, MO

Little Rock, AR

According to Zillow, areas with lower rents help prospective homeowners by cutting down on the time they’d need to save up for a down payment while having a higher ratio of listing to buyers allows for better bargaining power.

The typical rent payment for people in Wichita, for example, was 27% of their personal income as of October 2022, Zillow found. The years needed to save for a 10% down payment was 19 years.

Wichita also boasted a much higher inventory-to-buyer ratio of 22 to one. The other metro area in Zillow’s list had ratios of five, six, or seven to one.

You can read more about Zillow’s report here.