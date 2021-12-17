There is still time to ship those last-minute holiday packages

Vendors and delivery companies offer plenty of options to help customers deter package theft. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is nothing more frustrating than sending a last-minute package only to hope on a Christmas miracle that it makes it to its destination on time.

That’s why several major shipping companies are sending out their last-minute reminds to ensure your holiday goodies are delivered on time.

USPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25, the USPS recommends the following options:

Domestic Mail ClassDate (Excluding Alaska, Hawaii)
USPS Retail Ground ServiceDec. 15
First-Class Mail ServiceDec. 17
Priority Mail ServiceDec. 18
Priority Mail Express ServiceDec. 23

If you are looking to ship internationally, USPS says to use the following guidelines:

DestinationGlobal Express Guaranteed
AfricaDec. 20
Asia/Pacific RimDec. 20
Australia/New ZealandDec. 20
CanadaDec. 22
CaribbeanDec. 21
Central and South AmericaDec. 20
EuropeDec. 21
MexicoDec. 22
Middle EastDec. 20

UPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

Mail ClassDate
UPS Three-Day SelectDec. 21
UPS Second-Day AirDec. 22
UPS Next-Day AirDec. 23
Ground Shipping: Calculate using the UPS online Time and Cost Calculator

FedEx deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

Mail ClassDate
FedEx Same DayDec. 24
FedEx One-Day FreightDec. 23
FO, PO, SO, Extra HoursDec. 23
Two-DayDec. 22
FedEx Express SaverDec. 21
FedEx Two-Day FreightDec. 22
FedEx Three-Day FreightDec. 21

No matter which shipping company you prefer, the earlier you ship, the better the chances are for your package to make it to its destination before the holidays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

