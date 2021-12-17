There is still time to ship those last-minute holiday packages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is nothing more frustrating than sending a last-minute package only to hope on a Christmas miracle that it makes it to its destination on time.
That’s why several major shipping companies are sending out their last-minute reminds to ensure your holiday goodies are delivered on time.
USPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery
For packages to arrive before Dec. 25, the USPS recommends the following options:
|Domestic Mail Class
|Date (Excluding Alaska, Hawaii)
|USPS Retail Ground Service
|Dec. 15
|First-Class Mail Service
|Dec. 17
|Priority Mail Service
|Dec. 18
|Priority Mail Express Service
|Dec. 23
If you are looking to ship internationally, USPS says to use the following guidelines:
|Destination
|Global Express Guaranteed
|Africa
|Dec. 20
|Asia/Pacific Rim
|Dec. 20
|Australia/New Zealand
|Dec. 20
|Canada
|Dec. 22
|Caribbean
|Dec. 21
|Central and South America
|Dec. 20
|Europe
|Dec. 21
|Mexico
|Dec. 22
|Middle East
|Dec. 20
UPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery
|Mail Class
|Date
|UPS Three-Day Select
|Dec. 21
|UPS Second-Day Air
|Dec. 22
|UPS Next-Day Air
|Dec. 23
FedEx deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery
|Mail Class
|Date
|FedEx Same Day
|Dec. 24
|FedEx One-Day Freight
|Dec. 23
|FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours
|Dec. 23
|Two-Day
|Dec. 22
|FedEx Express Saver
|Dec. 21
|FedEx Two-Day Freight
|Dec. 22
|FedEx Three-Day Freight
|Dec. 21
No matter which shipping company you prefer, the earlier you ship, the better the chances are for your package to make it to its destination before the holidays.