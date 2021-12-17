There is still time to ship those last-minute holiday packages

Vendors and delivery companies offer plenty of options to help customers deter package theft. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is nothing more frustrating than sending a last-minute package only to hope on a Christmas miracle that it makes it to its destination on time.

That’s why several major shipping companies are sending out their last-minute reminds to ensure your holiday goodies are delivered on time.

USPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25, the USPS recommends the following options:

If you are looking to ship internationally, USPS says to use the following guidelines:

Destination Global Express Guaranteed Africa Dec. 20 Asia/Pacific Rim Dec. 20 Australia/New Zealand Dec. 20 Canada Dec. 22 Caribbean Dec. 21 Central and South America Dec. 20 Europe Dec. 21 Mexico Dec. 22 Middle East Dec. 20

UPS deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

Mail Class Date UPS Three-Day Select Dec. 21 UPS Second-Day Air Dec. 22 UPS Next-Day Air Dec. 23 Ground Shipping: Calculate using the UPS online Time and Cost Calculator

FedEx deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery

Mail Class Date FedEx Same Day Dec. 24 FedEx One-Day Freight Dec. 23 FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours Dec. 23 Two-Day Dec. 22 FedEx Express Saver Dec. 21 FedEx Two-Day Freight Dec. 22 FedEx Three-Day Freight Dec. 21

No matter which shipping company you prefer, the earlier you ship, the better the chances are for your package to make it to its destination before the holidays.