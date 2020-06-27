‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors for non-white characters

(CNN) – A big change for America’s longest-running prime-time television series. “The Simpsons” will no longer use white actors to voice characters of color.

The move by “The Simpsons” represents a major shift for the show.

For 30 years, it has used white actors to play a number of non-white characters including Harry Shearer as Doctor Julius Hibbery and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

The show will recast the voice actors.

