‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors for non-white characters

(CNN) – A big change for America’s longest-running prime-time television series. “The Simpsons” will no longer use white actors to voice characters of color.
The move by “The Simpsons” represents a major shift for the show.
For 30 years, it has used white actors to play a number of non-white characters including Harry Shearer as Doctor Julius Hibbery and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.
The show will recast the voice actors.
