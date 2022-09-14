OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Residents in Oklahoma City were on edge after a big, bad wolf was spotted running through town Tuesday morning.

OK, “big” and “bad” may be a tall tale, but this curious-looking animal certainly caught the attention of residents throughout the community.

“The dog was very timid,” said Bruce Stone, The Village City Manager.

Turns out, this wolf is a she, and she doesn’t look like she’ll huff and puff or blow your house down…

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

Stone told Nexstar’s KFOR she didn’t make a sound.

“The dog was just sitting there quietly. [It] just kind of seemed like it was lost and needed help.”

The animal had a collar, so officials knew someone owned it and were probably looking everywhere to find it.

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

Courtesy: Steve Biggers

“Obviously it is a little unusual that it is a mixed breed,” Stone said.

It turns out the wolf is actually a hybrid breed. She is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, according to Oklahoma City Police, who gave the animal a ride back to her owner.

“The Big Bad Wolf?” the police department questioned in a social media post. “Nah, a cuddly puppy.”

Courtesy: OKCPD

Courtesy: OKCPD

“I don’t think the public has anything to be concerned about,” Stone added. “Just another loose animal that needs to be captured and taken back to the owner.”

While it is against the law in The Village to harbor a wolf, there is no mention of “mixed breed”. So this wolf-hybrid may be free to stay… just as long as she stays in her own yard.

A happy ending, indeed.