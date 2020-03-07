‘That’s what God wants us to do’: 3-year-old rides tricycle around helping Tennessee tornado victims

National

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) — With many across the country sharing their support for the victims of recent tornadoes that ravaged Nashville, Tennessee, a young boy in the community is doing his part to help out.

According to a Facebook post by Susan Stout Dyer, her 3-year-old grandson Dax was pictured riding through the Prosperity Point neighborhood in Cookeville on Friday — an area where many homes were destroyed.

When Dax was asked why he would do such a thing, he responded ” He told me ‘he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses’ because ‘that’s what God wants us to do,'” according to his grandmother’s post.

In the photos you can see his hammer and other tools strapped to the back of his trike.

Go Dax, go!

