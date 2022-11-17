TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Before you promise to bring that famous green bean casserole for Thanksgiving it’s important to first think about how you plan to pack it if you’re flying to see family or friends this year.

While most foods can be carried through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage.

As a general rule of thumb, if you plan to pack a solid item, the TSA says it’s safe to go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it must go be in a checked bag.

Since many food items require additional security screening, the TSA recommends keeping them in an easily accessible location of your carry-on bag so they can easily be placed in a bin for screening.

So, what can you bring?

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats

Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination

Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens

Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed and checked in

Cranberry sauce: Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them

Gravy: Homemade or in a jar/can

Wine: champagne, sparking apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables: It’s got liquid in the can, so check them

Preserves: jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them

Maple syrup

The TSA notes if you need to keep items cold during your trip, make sure your ice packs are frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening, otherwise they could be flagged.

Travelers unsure if their food should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag can check the TSA homepage. Passengers can also tweet their questions to @AskTSA to find out the best ways to travel with a specific food item.