‘Thank you’: Chicago police officer critically wounded in Ella French’s deadly shooting releases video

CHICAGO (WGN) — The CPD officer and partner of Ella French critically wounded following a traffic stop in Englewood has released a video from the hospital.

In the video, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. thanks everyone for their support, donations and prayers and says “I love you all.”

Yanez Jr. goes on to thank his son and wife.

“I do this all for you,” he said.

He ends the video by kissing and waving to them.

Officer Yanez Jr. was shot along with his partner Ella French during a traffic stop near 63rd and Bell in Englewood on Aug. 7. French died and Yanez Jr. was struck multiple times, including in the eye.

The memorial service for French began Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Thousands of officers, from the area and beyond, showed up at the service to pay their respects.

French’s funeral services will be at the same location on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The alleged gunman of Yanez Jr. and French, Emonte Morgan, was shot by another Chicago police officer and subsequently charged with murder.

Yanez Jr.’s GoFundMe has raised over $175,000.