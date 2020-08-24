Texas woman killed in wreck was 9 months pregnant with her first child

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a woman who was nine months pregnant with her first child, died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 64 West in Texas.

According to family and friends on social media, 26-year-old Jataria Lynn Smith was pronounced dead at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after the wreck on HWY 64 west of Tyler.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ronnie Dewayne Smith, who was driving at the time of the crash, is in critical condition. Jataria Smith was riding in the passenger seat.

The preliminary report from DPS shows that 60-year-old Robin Blake Longino pulled out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Ronnie Smith as he was traveling east down the highway.

Longino was taken to UT Health in Tyler also in critical condition.

