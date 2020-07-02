Texas woman faces 20 years in federal prison following death of Ft. Hood soldier

TAMPA (WFLA) – Federal authorities have charged a Texas woman with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the death of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Cecily Aguilar, 22 that he killed Guillen by striking her in the head with a hammer at Fort Hood.

NBC News Channel

The complaint also states Robinson allegedly took Guillen’s body to a “remote site in Bell County,” and had Aguilar help him dispose of her body. According to the complaint, Aguilar allegedly recognized the body as belonging to Vanessa Guillen after helping Robinson dispose of her.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that the human remains found in Bell County are Vanessa Guillen. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Aguilar is in custody and awaiting her Initial Appearance in federal court in Waco, expected to happen next week.

If convicted Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

