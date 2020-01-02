(CNN) — A 61-year-old Texas woman celebrating New Year’s Eve was apparently killed by celebratory gunfire in Houston, authorities said Wednesday.

According to officials, Philippa “Phil” Ashford’s family was out in the front yard lighting fireworks, when Ashford said that she thought she had been shot.

Investigators say she was struck in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Firecrackers are dangerous as they is, but that should be enough with just the firecrackers,” Ashford’s neighbor and retired police officer John Babineaux said. ” You got to worry about that, the explosive of that. But you shouldn’t have to worry about stray bullets coming down and hitting you, but it happens all of the time.”

Investigators are working to determine who fired the gunshot.

They believe it came from outside the family’s immediate neighborhood.

KPRC is reporting Ashford was a nurse at the Menninger Clinic for more than 12 years and was an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.