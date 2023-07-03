HOUSTON (NBC News) — A Texas teen who went missing more than eight years ago has been found alive.

The search for then 17-year-old Rudy Farias is now over. Eight years after he was last seen, the now-25-year-old’s family said he’s been found safe.

“How did this happen?” Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller said. “We believe in miracles, and this certainly was a miracle.”

Miller is one of several people who helped search high and low for Farias.

“I can’t even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden this,” Miller said.

Investigators said Farias disappeared in March 2015. He was last seen waking his two dogs. The dogs were found, but Farias was not.

At the time, loved ones said he had PTSD, depression and asthma.

Miller said they followed up on every tip.

“In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack,” Miller said. “We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him. Then there were different possible sightings in different places.”

Miller said he never would’ve imagined Farias is still alive.

“I think now there’s a lot of questions,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of investigation to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened.”