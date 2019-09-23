Texas teen football player collapses, dies in twin brother’s arms, family says

(NBC) – A Texas high school football player collapsed and died in his twin brother’s arms while playing tag Friday night, his family said.

Deshaud Williams, 16, a defensive tackle on Lewisville High School’s junior varsity football team, was running around with family and friends in a parking lot Friday night when he told his twin brother, Dashaud, that he had lost his breath.

“We started jogging a little bit more and he was like, ‘Da, I can’t breathe,'” Dashaud told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I was like, ‘You good? Come on, we’re going to get home.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m about to pass out.’ And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back,” Dashaud said.

