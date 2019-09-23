Texas teen football player collapses, dies in twin brother’s arms, family says

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A Texas high school football player collapsed and died in his twin brother’s arms while playing tag Friday night, his family said.

Deshaud Williams, 16, a defensive tackle on Lewisville High School’s junior varsity football team, was running around with family and friends in a parking lot Friday night when he told his twin brother, Dashaud, that he had lost his breath.

“We started jogging a little bit more and he was like, ‘Da, I can’t breathe,'” Dashaud told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I was like, ‘You good? Come on, we’re going to get home.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m about to pass out.’ And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back,” Dashaud said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:




Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss