BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WFLA) — A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation after migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the migrants were “lured from the Migrant Resource Center, located in Bexar County, and flown to Florida, where they were ultimately left to fend for themselves in Martha’s Vineyard.”

The sheriff’s office said it is working with private attorneys who are representing the victims as well as advocacy organizations.

“We are also preparing to work with any federal agencies that have concurrent jurisdiction, should the need arise,” the sheriff’s office said.