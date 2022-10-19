After the mass shooting in Uvalde, the kits are making many parents feel even more anxious about sending their children to school.

(NBC News) — The state of Texas is sending public school students home with DNA kits designed to help their parents identify their children “in case of an emergency.”

In 2021, the Texas state legislature passed Senate Bill No. 2158, a law requiring the Texas Education Agency to “provide identification kits to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools for distribution to the parent or legal custodian of certain students.”

The law passed after eight students and two teachers were shot and killed inside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, and almost a year before 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

