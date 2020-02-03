Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial

Texas officer killed by suspected drunk driver while conducting traffic stop

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A suspected drunken driver slammed his vehicle into two Corpus Christi police officers and a parked police car during a traffic stop, killing one officer and injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Friday on State Route 358 in southern Corpus Christi. Officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle slammed into two officers and one of the cars, Police Chief Michael Markle said Saturday.

The two injured officers were taken to a local hospital, where Officer Alan McCollum died and Officer Michael Love was in stable condition, Markle said. Brandon Portillo, 26, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license and was booked into the Nueces County Jail with bonds totaling slightly more than $1.5 million.

“We are going to go through this investigation methodically, we are going to do things right, and we are going to come to a logical conclusion as it pertains to this case,” Markle said. “And all the benefits and things we have to do to support this family.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection"

Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show"

WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers"

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss