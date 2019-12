CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WFLA) — A suspect is in custody after Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas went on a base lockdown Wednesday morning.

When the air station sent out the original message, they said “THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” telling base residents to “Shelter in place.”

An update came in around 8:47 a.m. ET that a suspect was taken into custody.

The base said the lockdown won’t be lifted until they ensure the scene is safe.

Check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: