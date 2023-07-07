HOUSTON (NBC News) — An aunt of the 25-year-old man thought to have been missing for eight years only to reappear over the weekend says he no longer wants to see nor live with his mother.

Pauline Sanchez said she saw her nephew, Rudy Farias, for the first time in eight years Thursday night.

“I felt great presence. It was beautiful. We hugged until I finally let go. He’s a bit skinny,” she said outside of a friend’s house, where Farias plans to reside for a while. “He’s doing well but plans to stay away from his mother.”

Farias made national headlines over the weekend when it was reported he had been “located safe” at a church in Houston after a yearslong search.

