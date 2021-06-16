Texas man accused of dragging mother’s ex and setting truck on fire

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Texas man has been charged with murder after allegedly dragging his mother’s former romantic partner and then setting him on fire.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Roman Rodriguez had gone to the home of Timey Ann Cole and her son, Robert Hoffpauir. When he arrived, a domestic disturbance occurred due to a former relationship Rodriguez had with Cole.

During this altercation, Rodriguez was severely beaten into submission by Hoffpauir, according to investigators. He allegedly then tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached the other end to Rodriguez’ pick-up.

“According to evidence found it appears that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance down the road where the truck and Rodriguez was abandoned and then the truck was set on fire by Hoffpauir,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says autopsy results will reveal if Rodriguez was deceased before he was dragged by the truck or at some point later.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation due to conflicting statements about what happened.

Hoffpauir has been charged with murder and his bond has been set at one million dollars.