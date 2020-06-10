Texas infant found dead, father arrested after Amber Alert issued

A four-month-old Texas girl, the subject of an Amber Alert, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Lyrik Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday with 30-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Police in Gainesville, Texas were told that after an altercation with Lyrik’s mother, 18-year-old Karina Ortiz, Brown took off with the baby.

Around 4 P.M. Tuesday, the police got a report of a vehicle that was overturned in the red river at the Interstate 35 bridge.

Jeremy Brown was removed from the vehicle and checked for any injuries on scene.

Police removed the vehicle from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat.

He was later booked in the Cooke County Jail on an assault charge.