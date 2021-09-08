Texas family angry after grandfather who was denied Ivermectin dies from COVID-19, despite judges order

HOUSTON (NBC) – There’s a lot of controversy over the use of the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a group of people in favor of the treatment protested outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital near Houston.

Meanwhile, doctors and hospital leaders said there’s a good reason why they don’t use the drug to treat COVID-19.

Gabrielle Snider led yesterday’s demonstration. She is in the process of making funeral arrangements for her grandfather, Pete Lopez, who recently celebrated his 74th birthday. Lopez died on Monday after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Lopez’s family previously filed a lawsuit over being able to use the drug Ivermectin to treat his condition and said a judge ruled in their favor.

Snider claims another doctor from the VA approved the use, but Memorial Hermann would not.

She feels her grandfather’s death could have possibly been prevented.

“A judge ruled in my family’s favor to administer a prescription that my grandfather had already been prescribed. They refused to administer it and my grandfather passed away yesterday,” Snider said.

Ivermectin is approved for animals, and in specific doses for humans to get rid of parasites.

Memorial Hermann said administering Ivermectin for COVID-19 goes against their doctors’ clinical judgment.

Court records do not reveal whether Lopez was vaccinated or not.