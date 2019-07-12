Texas doctor says airline employee ‘humiliated and degraded’ her

HOUSTON, TX. (CNN) – A Houston doctor says she was “humiliated and degraded” by an American Airlines employee after she was asked to “cover up” before boarding a flight.

Dr. Latisha Rowe was traveling from Jamaica to Miami on June 30 when she was asked to deplane and “cover up” if she wanted to get back on the aircraft.

As you can see in the picture above, Rowe was wearing a one-piece romper that day and posted this picture on Twitter telling her story.

Rowe’s attorney says the employee asked if she had a jacket. Since Rowe didn’t, the employee gave her a blanket to wrap around herself.

Rowe was traveling with her 8-year-old son who says he “was devastated” by the incident.

American Airlines has apologized to Rowe and has refunded her travel.

An American Airlines spokesperson says the airline is investigating and is planning to hire a chief inclusion and diversity officer.

