Texas community rallies together to find lost dog

CRANE, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The community of Crane in Texas is looking for a lost dog named Benji. They are doing everything they can to try and reunite the dog and its owner.

Charles Perry is living his worst nightmare. It has been more than two weeks since losing the only family he has. His 5-year-old, bobtail Yorkie went missing on Dec. 12 when he ran off chasing a rabbit during a walk.

“He’s the only thing I got left in this world – that little dog. It loves me, and I love him,” said Perry. “When I go to the library, he goes with me. If I come here to the courthouse, he comes with me. He likes to be pet, he likes attention. I just need some help finding him.”

The community is answering his plea. From law enforcement to small businesses, from neighbors to strangers, people in Crane are coming together for their favorite dynamic duo.

“You know that dog is everything to him. So we’re just trying to help him out.” explained Crane County Sheriff Andrew Aguilar.

People have been pitching in for gas money, bringing homecooked meals and hanging up flyers around town. Perry’s neighbors are really concerned about him.

“We’re all worried about Charles, you know, because he is spending so much time out. And we’re worried about his health. He’s not eating.”

Perry says Benji responds well to calls and can usually find his way back home. He believes Benji was taken by someone.

“He’s my best friend I have. And only body I got is that dog. I want him back,” said Perry.

If you have any information on Benji’s whereabouts, call the Crane County Sheriff’s Office at 432-558-3571 or Charles Perry at 432-803-8692.