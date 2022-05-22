Note: Some of the language used may be sensitive to young readers.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso say they were working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing earlier this week when they found a woman with fentanyl stashed in her vagina.

The 40-year-old U.S. citizen, who was not named in the release, was found to have 0.006 pounds of fentanyl inside of her, that release said. If the Drug Enforcement Agency‘s analysis that two milligrams of fentanyl can kill, the woman had enough fentanyl to kill roughly 1,360 people.

A woman was found to have .006 pounds of fentanyl, according to border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP says a canine alerted officers to the fentanyl and following a pat down search the woman “voluntarily removed a condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity,” CBP wrote. They shared a photo of the carrier.

El Paso-area officers say they had found and arrested 25 people over the past week who had cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.