TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tesla Model S spontaneously caught on fire at a luxury vehicle dismantler in Rancho Cordova, California on Wednesday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Tesla was salvaged from flooding in Florida and had been sitting in the scrap yard for several months when it burst into flames.

The video shows firefighters putting out the fire, as the vehicle sat near other high-end cars including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.

According to the department, the car was blocked and unable to be removed to a safer location away from combustibles. The batteries continued to off-gas and individual cells inside the pack continued to release energy.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District







A forklift was used to gain entry to the battery compartment to extinguish the fire.