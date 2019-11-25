Tesla receives 200,000 orders for new Cybertruck, Elon Musk says

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CNN/WFLA) — Don’t expect to see Tesla’s “Cybertruck” on the roads for at least another year, but the electric car maker is already racking up the pre-orders.

As of Sunday, Tesla’s all-electric version of a pick-up truck had 200,000 preorders, Elon Musk said.

Musk announced the numbers on Twitter just three days after the vehicle was unveiled.

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

The Cybertruck starts at just under $40,000, but Musk says more pre-orders are for the more expensive, triple motor version at about $70,000.

Compared to the cost of the truck, pre-orders are a cheap $100, which is why some early adopters may be eager to sign up to be among the first to drive home the futuristic truck.

Production of the Cybertruck doesn’t start until 2021.

