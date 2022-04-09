(WFLA) — A Tesla careened onto a sidewalk outside a police department in Hamlin, Texas, Wednesday missing two police dispatchers by mere seconds.

CCTV footage released by Hamlin Police Department via Storyful showed two women standing on the sidewalk outside the police department, smoking. About ten seconds after the women go back inside, a Tesla comes speeding down the sidewalk.

Hamlin police chief Bobby Evans told KTXS the driver of the Tesla had fallen asleep at the wheel as he was coming into town.

Evans said the driver, who was heading home to New Mexico, hit the corner of city hall, and took out all of the awning pillars on five storefronts.