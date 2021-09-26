Terrified mother says masked gunmen shot at kids, struck husband while getting ice cream

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Turner family was driving home from getting their two daughters ice cream Saturday night when their joyful evening was interrupted by gunfire.

Emily Turner said they were turning left onto Cottage Hill from Azalea when another car pulled up next to them and two people in ski masks began firing.

“We were just attacked,” said Emily Turner.

11 bullets hit their car, Turner said, but she heard almost 20 rounds fired. Two of those bullets hit the back passenger door, where her nine-year-old daughter was sitting.

Turner says it took a while to realize what had happened and that their car was being shot at. “He just started screaming he had gotten shot,” she said.

Two bullets hit her husband, Shayne, once in the knee, and once near his ribs. Turner said her husband is still in the hospital, and doing better, but is a long way from recovery.

“I mean he lost a kidney, he lost a spleen,” Turner said. “He’s a Type 1 diabetic, so losing a kidney is a pretty big deal for them. He also has some liver damage. They’re not going to be able to get the bullet out. It’s near his spine.”

Turner says she didn’t get a good look at the car but saw them as they were driving off.

“I looked up, and they’re still in front of us. There’s two people one in the passenger, one in the rear passenger and they’re hanging out with ski masks of the car shooting the front of our car. I felt some glass on my arms and I told the girls to get down, but and then they sped off,” she said.

Two of the bullets went through the driver’s side back passenger door, where her nine-year-old daughter was sitting. She was miraculously not hit, Shayne was the only one injured, Turner says they were all protected Saturday night.

“His mom recently died from brain cancer this year, and she was definitely there with us and my grandma was because I mean, there’s no reason he should not have been killed,” said Turner.

Turner says she has no idea why they were shot at. “Obviously whoever did this – they had a reason for it, but I know whatever the reason was, it had nothing to do with my family. So, whatever it was, they either got the wrong people or they didn’t care who they got,” said Tuner.

She says she wants to find those responsible. She explained, “I hope these people can be captured, I hope that they get off the streets, and I hope that my babies are young enough to where it doesn’t affect them later.”

Turner is asking anyone who was at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea on Saturday night from between 7:00 and 7:15 who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

She is asking anyone with information to go to the police. Mobile Police are still investigating.