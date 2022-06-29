(WFLA) — A Tennessee state trooper who stopped to rescue a distressed dog on the side of Interstate 75 in Tennessee announced he would take the animal in as his own once it was released from animal control for treatment.

In a statement, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Trooper Tudors was alerted to a dog in distress on June 15. The pup was in desperate need of water.

(Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The trooper had water, snacks, and a big shade umbrella on hand. Photos showed the trooper sitting next to the dog in the shade as it cooled off with a jug of water.

The dog was taken to Cleveland TN Animal Control for treatment.

In an update days later, the authorities announced Trooper Tudors adopted the dog, which his family named Princess. The pup was still receiving treatment before heading to her forever home.