Tennessee sheriff’s office searching for toddler that hasn’t been seen in ‘approximately two months’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 16-month-old that hasn’t been seen by “certain family members” in the past two months.

According to a release from SCSO officials, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019. 

Authorities said there is an active investigation in this search and that, “The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

It was also outlined in the release that an AMBER Alert has not yet been issued for Evelyn.

SCSO officials said, “Criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued.”

Authorities in Sullivan County are being assisted by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are assisting in the search.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 279-7330.

