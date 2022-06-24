SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A black bear died after it got stuck in a car in Sevierville on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it appears the bear entered a parked car at a rental cabin by using its teeth or paws to open the door. It then became trapped inside after the door shut behind it.

The TWRA said with outdoor temperatures exceeding 95 degrees, the vehicle’s interior possibly reached over 140 degrees, likely killing the bear.

The car’s owner had left the vehicle around 10 a.m. and discovered the bear upon returning around 6:45 p.m.

The agency noted in a Facebook post that there was an empty soda can and a food package on the floorboard.

The TWRA said bears can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle.

The agency encourages car owners to lock their doors, roll up windows, and avoid leaving food or anything that smells like food inside cars. Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags, and air fresheners can attract bears, TWRA said.