GERMANTOWN, Md. (WFLA) — Two teenagers’ attempted carjacking ended up stalling when they realized they couldn’t drive a stick shift, according to police.

The Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland said on March 25, a man was filling up his car with gasoline at a Sunoco gas station when a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old came up and grabbed him.

Police said the teens demanded the man’s keys. After getting the keys, the teens tried to drive off but found that they couldn’t drive a manual transmission.

Surveillance video showed the teens run off afterward. Officers said they caught them about 30 minutes later after a brief foot chase.

Both minors were chased as adults on one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking, according to police.