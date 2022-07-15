(WFLA) — The Ulster County Board of Elections in New York recently opened its second annual “I Voted Sticker Contest” which asked locals to create designs that may be featured on those election day stickers.

One design, by 14-year-old Hudson Rowan of Marbletown, NY is standing out from the rest for more than one reason. Rowan’s “I Voted” drawing features a large pink and purple head, red eyes, and multi-colored teeth, all positioned over six turquoise crab-like legs.

Design by Hudson Rowen, 14, of Marbletown (Courtesy of Ulster County Board of Elections)

Not only does the unique design stand out from competitors — who incorporated red, white, and blue color schemes, American flags, and Bald Eagles — Rowan’s design also attracted more than 190,000 votes as of Friday, July, 15 surpassing Ulster County’s total population of 182,951 residents, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Hudson’s mom said he’s hyped his sticker is winning,” said Ashley Dittus, Ulster County Democratic election commissioner. In a separate tweet, she also pledged to print the design with the most votes.

The “I Voted Sticker Contest” runs throughout July, and the winning sticker design will be distributed to voters who participate in the November 8, 2022 general election across Ulster County, according to the board of elections.

“We want to thank all of the students who contributed to this project – there were many amazing and unique designs!” the board said. “We are grateful to everyone that helped shape this project.”

To cast your vote, visit the Ulster County Board of Elections “I Voted Sticker Contest” webpage.