CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of a 14-year-old girl has sued American Airlines, claiming a flight attendant hid a camera in one of the plane’s bathrooms to record her.

The lawsuit states the girl observed a camera while using the airplane’s bathroom and that American Airlines was not judicious in collecting related evidence, which allowed for evidence to be destroyed.

“These events have left our daughter — and entire family — shocked and profoundly disturbed,” the family wrote in a statement.

The lawsuit states the family was together on the airplane on Sept. 2, traveling to see a sibling, who attends school in Boston, and that the incident occurred mid-flight.

The accused flight attendant told the teen girl to use the first-class bathroom instead of the economy bathroom. The flight attendant then told the girl he needed to go into the bathroom first, according to the lawsuit.

While in the bathroom, the girl stated she noticed red tape with a hidden iPhone camera underneath it with ‘Broken Toilet’ written on the tape.

American Airlines released a new statement on Friday to Queen City News, “We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities. The individual was immediately withheld from service and hasn’t worked since.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.