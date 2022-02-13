Teens charged in shooting of off-duty NYC officer, police say

by: Sarah Vasile,

The scene after an officer was shot in Harlem Saturday night. (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are both charged with attempted murder after a Feb. 5 shooting incident, police said Friday.

The off-duty officer was shot in the foot while attending a vigil for a community member at a West Harlem building, police said.

The officer, who is a member of the city’s Housing Bureau, was at the Manhattanville Houses on Broadway when he heard shots ringing out. He was shot once while investigating the shots.

The unnamed teens are both charged with attempted murder. Additionally, the 17-year-old boy is charged with assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

