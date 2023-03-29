(WFLA) — Two teens’ attempt at a carjacking was thwarted by manual transmission, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Investigators said they were called to a Sunoco gas station in Gaithersburg, Maryland around 4:36 p.m. Saturday for a reported carjacking.

Detectives said that a man had just finished pumping gas and attempted to get back in his car when two teens were running toward him.

Investigators said the teens forced the car door open, grabbed the man and demanded his keys.

The victim complied with the teens’ demands, police said.

The teens then got into the car and tried to drive away. However, they were unable to drive a manual transmission so they got out of the car and ran away.

About 20 minutes later, officers spotted the teens just down the road. When they tried to apprehend them, police said the teens ran away.

After a brief chase, the teens were taken into custody.

According to police, the 16-year-old juvenile is from Rockville and the 17-year-old is from Washington, D.C.

Both teens were arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing unit, where they were charged as adults, police said.