Teens arrested after log goes off cliff, kills woman

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WLWT/WFLA) – Two teenagers are facing charges in the death of a woman who was killed by a falling log at a state park in Ohio.

Victoria Schafer, a photographer, was taking portraits for some high school seniors at Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2. when she was struck by a 75-pound log that had fallen more than 75 feet off a cliff.

The 44-year-old died at the scene.

After her death, Schafer’s husband spokes to reporters and put out a plea for help.

“I just want anybody that was here, or there on Labor Day, even if it was earlier in the day to just call the DNR or call, if you prefer to call Crimestoppers,” said Fritz Schafer.

Investigators said they later received a tip about a text message one of the teenagers had sent to a classmate, which said he and a friend did something serious at the park.

The boys later confessed to being involved.

The teens were arrested on Thursday and charged with reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the charges may change as more information comes in. The boys’ names are being withheld because they are minors.

