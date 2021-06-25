Teenagers pour alcohol on nesting sea turtle, arrested for underage possession

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Police officers in Alabama arrested multiple teenagers Thursday night after a call came in that the group was harassing a nesting sea turtle.

When officers with the Orange Beach Police Department made it to the beach, they found several teens near a nesting sea turtle. After investigating, police say the teenagers had poured alcohol on the animal.

Several of the teens were arrested for underage possession of alcohol.

The exact location of the incident will not be released to protect the potential turtle nest.

The investigation of the incident has been turned over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.