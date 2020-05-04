Teen sends goodie bags, handwritten notes to nursing home residents

(CNN) – A 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl is making goodie bags to cheer up nursing home residents.

Hit Gupta got the idea after she found out that she couldn’t volunteer at the facility near her home anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The high school sophomore said she knew the seniors would be bored, lonely and anxious since they couldn’t see their families. So, Gupta started a fundraiser to purchase items for goodie bags for the nursing home residents.

She filled each bag with a large-print puzzle book, an adult coloring book and coloring pencils.

Gupta also had her 9-year-old brother add an encouraging note in each one.

So far, she has dropped off goodie bags to 18 nursing homes and said she plans to keep it up until the coronavirus crisis is over.

