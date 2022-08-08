PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer said.

“We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40.

Kiely was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.

She had attended a party with more than 100 young adults. Authorities said that her phone has been out of service since the party and that her car, a silver Honda CRV model year 2013 with California license plate “8YUR127” is also missing.

Kiely has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7” and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. She has numerous piercings including a nose ring.

Anyone with information about Kiely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.