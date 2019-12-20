Teen faces life in prison for killing man who allegedly sold her for sex

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN/CNN) – A Wisconsin teen is facing life in prison for allegedly killing a man who she claims abused her and sold her to other men for sex.

Chrystul Kizer, now 19, is charged with shooting and killing Randall Volar and then setting his Kenosha house on fire in June 2018. She was 17 at the time.

The case is now making national headlines, and in a jailhouse interview with the Washington Post, Kizer alleges she killed Volar because he used her for sex trafficking.

Supporters of Kizer said the homicide was self-defense.

“She had been trying to get out of whatever arrangement that they had, and he was threatening to kill her,” said Ben Turk, who supports Kizer.

In court last week, her attorney, a public defender, argued the murder falls under state law called “affirmative defense” which acquits sex trafficking victims of certain crimes. But a judge disagreed, saying it only applies to prostitution or child trafficking cases.

From the start Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely said he’s been pressured to drop all charges, but argues Volar’s murder was premeditated and said she bragged about it after on social media.

At the time of his death, authorities were investigating Volar on child sex trafficking allegations. Kizer’s attorney said she was one of his victims. He was killed before any charges were filed.

Volar’s house has since been torn down, but the district attorney said the day they found his body was the same day they were about to charge him with child sex crimes.

Kizer’s trial is set to start in March, but it could be delayed. If convicted, she faces life in prison. According to WISN, Kizer is appealing the judge’s latest defense ruling.

