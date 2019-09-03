Teen dodges being hit by pickup truck while getting on school bus

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – A truck driver passes by a stopped school bus, nearly hitting a teen. But, thanks to a quick-thinking bus driver, who alerted the girl of the danger, tragedy was avoided.

A 15-year-old girl from Georgia was walking across the street to get on the bus when the bus driver honked her horn to get her attention. Then, a blue pick-up truck speeds by, just barely missing the girl.

The teen’s mom says she is simply thanking god that her daughter is ok.

“I was thanking God that you know, that she’s OK and God was watching over us that day and the bus driver was responding,” Sharon Vaughan said.

The driver 42-year-old Blake Lockwood has been arrested and is being charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a school bus and multiple other charges.

