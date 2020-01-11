Teen discovers new planet during his internship with NASA

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CNN) – A high school student made an out-of-this-world discovery during his internship with NASA.

He just happened to discover a new planet — and it’s an uncommon type.

The discovery happened in June on Wolf Cukier’s third day of Wolf’s NASA internship at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

He was assigned to look through the “TESS” telescope and study how two stars would cross paths creating an eclipse.

That’s when he noticed something different was in their orbit, Wolf discovered a new planet!

“The planet blocked the light from those two stars, leading to a small dip in the amount of light that reached the telescope. That’s what I noticed at first.”

Wolf has studied what’s now called TOI 1338 b a little bit longer before approaching his team.

“It was like ‘oh, there’s something here’ it was cool. But there’s also not like a single moment of discovery.”

The planet lies 13 hundred light-years away from us it is almost seven times the size of the earth and it’s only the thirteenth planet of its kind to ever be discovered.

Wolf will finish his senior year at Scarsdale high school and look towards college.

He plans to study physics or astrophysics at Stanford, MIT or Princeton.

Talk about a cosmic future.